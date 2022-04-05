Pat Shingleton: "Fog Water and Super Frosty..."

Geophysical Research Letters published an article concerning trees that are not dependent on rain for survival. Despite the lack of rainwater, scientists, years ago, discovered a forest in the Dhofar Mountains of Oman that survive by utilizing moisture from occasional fog. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology determined that the forest was a “water-limited seasonal cloud forest” where moisture from passing clouds and ground fog seeps into the ground and stays until it is needed. The only threat to this unusual forest is the camels that graze in the area. These beasts traditionally consume large amounts of foliage that stunt the trees’ ability to absorb the moisture. Next week folks in Fargo Sioux Falls, and Minneapolis will be battling cabin fever. Every year, on this date, a 15-foot “Frosty the Snowman” is constructed in Alaska. It is traditionally fashioned with oversized twig arms, beef jerky cans for eyes and a Brillo pad mouth in memory of another snow man builder. In March of 1988, Myron L. Ace entered the Guinness Book of World Records by constructing a 63.5 foot snowman in Anchorage, Alaska. Myron’s giant sculpture was finalized with the assistance of eight friends, one of whom was a skilled crane operator who lifted 8-inch snow blocks to shape the snowman. Named “Super Frosty” it took three weeks to complete. Upon completion, the city was hit with a 70 m.p.h. dust storm that turned the masterpiece into “Super Brown Frosty.”