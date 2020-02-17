Pat Shingleton: "71 Days Remaining..."

No matter what how old we are, traumatizing events affect us. In the category of land falling hurricanes two factors come to the forefront: fatalities and amount of damage sustained. Hurricane climatologists add another category to the criteria – impact on a particular area. For some of older viewers and readers storm names such as Camille and Betsy were so intense, many believed it could never happen again. From the late 1980s through 2008, storm intensity and occurrences increased. Hurricane Andrew in 1992 set the stage for future storms. Katrina and Rita in 2005 and Gustav in 2007 claimed lives and caused extensive damage. "Sandy" set the mark for residents of New Jersey and New York. On September 21, 1938, The Great New England Hurricane struck Long Island and New England with such strength, residents still reference it. Of course "Sandy" set the mark for New Jersey It made landfall as Category 3 at 3:00 PM with 80 m.p.h winds at Battery Park. By 4:00 PM it was in Connecticut, in Massachusetts at 5:00 PM and Vermont at 6:00 PM. Hurricane Season will end in 71 days as we will investigate a possible system in the Gulf of Mexico next week.