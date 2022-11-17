41°
Latest Weather Blog
Pat's Coats for Kids: How to donate to help kids in need this winter
BATON ROUGE - For 34 years, Pat's Coats for Kids has been providing warm coats and jackets for underprivileged students in need around the Baton Rouge area, and this year is no different.
Throughout WBRZ's broadcasts on Wednesday, November 16, operators will be ready at a phone bank right here at WBRZ ready to take any donations our viewers would like to make. We'll hear from our sponsors, volunteers, and others who help make this community project possible.
For more information about Pat's Coats for Kids and how you can donate, check the fundraiser page here.
Trending News
Donations can be made over the phone by calling (225) 408-2410.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension
-
Man who killed BR police officer takes plea deal, avoids death penalty...
-
'He has a big future': Family friend, BR attorney Gordon McKernan talks...
-
Mirror of Grace Outreach program hosting Thanksgiving Food Giveaway to help families...
-
Arson at vacant house began to spread to adjacent home before fire...
Sports Video
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings