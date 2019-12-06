65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pat's Coats for Kids: Distribution Day

Friday, December 06 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Friday morning saw the kickoff of distribution day for the annual Pat’s Coat’s for Kid’s charitable drive.

For the past 31 years, Pat’s Coats for Kids has been working to distribute warm coats to thousands of children in the Baton Rouge area.

WBRZ’s weatherman, Pat Shingleton leads the efforts and on Friday morning he stopped by to provide the 2une In crew with an update on the drive.

Click here for more on how you can contribute to Pat’s Coats for Kids.  

