Passing clouds today, next cold front Thursday

A slow warming trend will continue through Wednesday. The next frontal system will affect the region late Thursday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: After a morning of patchy, passing clouds, sunshine will become more prevalent during the afternoon. Highs will venture into the mid 70s in most neighborhoods. Overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the low 50s.

Up Next: Easterly wind flow will remain in control of area weather, keeping conditions dry through Wednesday. Thermometers will warm closer to average, with highs in the upper 70s. The next storm system to affect the area will come on Thursday. Southerly winds in advance will push moisture onshore. Instability should stay rather limited, with only a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm north of I-10. However, a cold front will cause wet weather for an 18-hour stretch Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Behind the front, cool and dry conditions will be back for the weekend.

For Tiger fans travelling to Tuscaloosa, the weather should be quiet and cooperative. The same goes for the game on Saturday and Jags fans at home in Baton Rouge.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. This is the final official month of hurricane season.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level ridge will maintain easterly winds and dry air through Tuesday. An upper level trough will cross the northern Gulf on Wednesday and this feature will also keep an easterly component to the wind field. As a result, tranquil weather will continue through the middle of the week. A frontal system will move into the region on Thursday. Fortunately, instability will be rather limited for this cold front and only a few thunderstorms will be in the mix with the associated rainfall Thursday morning to Friday morning. Another dry and cool weekend is expected.

Signs are pointing to a very deep trough digging into the Eastern U.S. early next week. As this occurs, a cold front will be driven southward and through our area. Due to poor moisture recovery, the front is likely to pass by dry, but may usher in the coolest temperatures so far this fall. We will need to monitor this for the possibility of freezing temperatures.

--Josh

