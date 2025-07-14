90°
Passing boaters rescue passengers aboard vessel that caught on fire

Monday, July 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

EDEN ISLES - Passing boaters rescued the passengers aboard another vessel that caught on fire in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday night. 

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District said it responded when a cabin boat caught fire on the lake near Eden Isles. No injuries were reported as passing boaters were able to help the passengers. 

