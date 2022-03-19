55°
Passengers survive after vehicle flips, lands upside down in Covington crash
COVINGTON – The passengers of a vehicle involved in a horrifying single car crash made it out alive on Sunday in Covington.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and the St. Tammany Fire Department responded to the scene of a crash where a vehicle flipped and landed upside down on Harrison Avenue in Covington.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the "Jaws of Life" were used to free the passengers from the vehicle. All of the passengers of the vehicle survived.
The sheriff's office believes that the seat belts worn by the passengers saved their lives in the crash.
The cause of the crash was not released at the time of this post.
