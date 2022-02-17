74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Search underway for missing cruise ship passenger off Louisiana coast

Wednesday, February 16 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Carnival Cruise passenger who reportedly jumped from the ship into the Gulf of Mexico.

A spokesperson for the cruise line said the passenger, described as a 32-year-old African-American woman, leapt from a balcony on the Carnival Valor cruise ship sometime before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Photos posted online show the woman being detained by security aboard the vessel before she jumped.

The incident happened about 150 miles off the southwestern coast of Louisiana.

“The ship’s command immediately began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. Carnival’s CARE team is providing support to the guest’s husband who was traveling with her, as well as her family,” Carnival said in a statement Wednesday.

The ship arrived back home in New Orleans on Thursday after a five-day cruise to Mexico.

