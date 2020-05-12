Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish

FLUKER – On Monday, Louisiana State Police reported the death of a 62-year-old Arizona resident who was killed shortly after sustaining injuries in a car wreck in Tangipahoa Parish.

Police say the crash, which happened on US 51 at LA 10, claimed the life of Sharon R. McBrayer of Forrest City.

After an initial investigation, police determined that McBrayer was a passenger in 58-year-old Stacie Mae Galbraith's Chevrolet Impala as Galbraith drove east on LA 10.

After disregarding a stop sign at the intersection with US 51, Galbraith’s vehicle skidded off the roadway and hit an embankment.

Police say McBrayer was not wearing her seatbelt properly at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries.

After being rushed to an area hospital, McBrayer passed away.

Galbraith sustained moderate injuries and was also treated at a local hospital.

Police say though impairment is not suspected, procedure requires that a toxicology test be performed on Galbraith.

Galbraith was cited for disregarding a stop sign and any additional charges will be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Police say their investigation into the tragic crash remains ongoing.