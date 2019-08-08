90°
Passenger found dead aboard Greyhound bus in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were seen removing a body from a Greyhound bus station in Baton Rouge Thursday.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed it removed the body of a deceased passenger at the bus station along Florida Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.
There's no word on the manner of death at this time.
Authorities have not released any further details.
