Passenger found dead aboard Greyhound bus in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were seen removing a body from a Greyhound bus station in Baton Rouge Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed it removed the body of a deceased passenger at the bus station along Florida Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.

There's no word on the manner of death at this time.

Authorities have not released any further details.