87°
Latest Weather Blog
Passenger found dead aboard Greyhound bus in Baton Rouge identified
UPDATE: The coroner's office has identified the person removed from the bus as Wendy Lewark.
A toxicology report is pending.
******
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were seen removing a body from a Greyhound bus station in Baton Rouge Thursday.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed it removed the body of a deceased passenger at the bus station along Florida Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.
There's no word on the manner of death at this time.
Authorities have not released any further details.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FEMA to provide funding to religious organizations following natural disasters
-
One killed, another taken to BR burn unit after house fire in...
-
Back in session: Students gearing up for start of school year
-
Construction officially halted on controversial housing complex in Watson
-
Neighborhood wanderer receiving mental treatment; Sheriff's office pursuing arrest