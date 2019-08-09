87°
Passenger found dead aboard Greyhound bus in Baton Rouge identified

Friday, August 09 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The coroner's office has identified the person removed from the bus as Wendy Lewark.

A toxicology report is pending.

******

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were seen removing a body from a Greyhound bus station in Baton Rouge Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed it removed the body of a deceased passenger at the bus station along Florida Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. 

There's no word on the manner of death at this time. 

Authorities have not released any further details.

