Passenger dies after driver loses control along West I-12, crashes into tree

BATON ROUGE - BRPD Homicide Detectives are investigating a deadly crash late Friday night that resulted in the death of one person.

According to police, the incident happened shortly before midnight along West I-12. Authorities say the driver lost control of a 2012 Dodge Charger, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree.

One of the passengers, identified as 24 year old Doneshia Burton, was then ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver and two other passengers received minor injuries during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.