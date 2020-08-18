95°
Partying Notre Dame students force university to pivot to online classes after COVID spike

48 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 August 18, 2020 4:31 PM August 18, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NOTRE DAME, Indiana - The University of Notre Dame has replaced in-person classes with online schooling for the next two weeks amid a spike in positive coronavirus cases of people on campus.

Since classes resumed August 10, Notre Dame has recorded what it called a "steady increase" in positive rates among students, mainly seniors living off-campus, the university said.  As of midday Tuesday (August 18), 147 people have tested positive among the 927 tested since Aug. 3.

The university said it traced cases to off-campus parties or gatherings.  

All but one of the positive cases involved students and most lived off-campus.  

