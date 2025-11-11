59°
Parts of Range Avenue, Hatchell Lane lose power in Denham Springs as Entergy does maintenance
DENHAM SPRINGS — Parts of Range Avenue and Hatchell Lane were without power Tuesday as Entergy does maintenance in Denham Springs.
Range Avenue at Centerville, YellowJacket and Cockerham, as well as Hatchell Lane at Cockerham and Centerville, will be affected by the outage, Livingston Parish deputies said.
Denham Springs High School was without power due to the outage.
