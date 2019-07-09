Parts of Livingston Parish providing sandbags ahead of potential heavy rain this weekend

DENHAM SPRINGS - The city of Denham Springs says it's providing sandbags for residents in preparation for potential heavy rainfall hitting the area this weekend.

The sand and bags will be made available at Government Drive across from the fire station. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel for filling the sandbags.

Residents are additionally advised to clear leaves and debris from their ditches.

You can find more weather updates here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/another-scorcher-for-your-tuesday