Parts of Livingston Parish providing sandbags ahead of potential heavy rain this weekend

1 hour 12 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 July 09, 2019 11:31 AM July 09, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The city of Denham Springs says it's providing sandbags for residents in preparation for potential heavy rainfall hitting the area this weekend.

The sand and bags will be made available at Government Drive across from the fire station. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel for filling the sandbags.

Residents are additionally advised to clear leaves and debris from their ditches.

You can find more weather updates here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/another-scorcher-for-your-tuesday

