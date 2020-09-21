Parts of Livingston Parish bracing for high river levels

SPRINGFIELD - Residents in Springfield are used to driving through flooded roads. But they say it’s been worse the past couple years, especially with so much activity in the Gulf in 2020.

The Terry Harbor neighborhood backs right up against the Tickfaw River, which is rapidly rising.

“The high-water mark to get water into those camps is 5'2", and we’re almost to five feet now with no relief in sight," Chris Tartamella said.

Tartamella and his family are known to help out others in the neighborhood by moving their cars and other belongings to higher ground.

“We kind of take care of each other. It’s one big happy family back here,” he said.

It’s something they’ve become accustomed to because of how common flooding has become.

"This didn't use to happen that often. This started over the last few years since they put up all the new levees around Ponchartrain. Anytime we get a wind, we don't need a hurricane or a tropical storm anymore. You get two or three days of a southeast wind and we deal with this six or seven times a year."

Now with several storms coming through in the past couple months, and tropical storm Beta sitting in the Gulf, the water is coming up quickly.

“It’s higher now than it was last week, and it’s getting to the point where it was as high as it was with Laura and Marco.”

Most of the homes here are built up and won’t receive any water damage, but some condos built on the ground are expected to need gutting if the water continues to rise.