Parts of capital area pounded by hail Tuesday

PORT ALLEN - Parts of the Baton Rouge area were hit with sizeable hail Tuesday as storms passed through the capital area.

The hail was first reported in West Baton Rouge around 5:30 p.m. and gradually moved east across the river.

"I've never seen something like it before, it was intense. Then it got to where I was at the end of the patio and it even started coming through the awning and it felt like bullets flying at my head, it was that hard. I mean they were huge they were like quarters or even bigger than that," Brusly resident Kaci Bergeron said.

See pictures and videos below.