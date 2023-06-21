83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Parts of capital area pounded by hail Tuesday

1 day 2 hours 44 minutes ago Tuesday, June 20 2023 Jun 20, 2023 June 20, 2023 5:59 PM June 20, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Parts of the Baton Rouge area were hit with sizeable hail Tuesday as storms passed through the capital area. 

The hail was first reported in West Baton Rouge around 5:30 p.m. and gradually moved east across the river. 

"I've never seen something like it before, it was intense. Then it got to where I was at the end of the patio and it even started coming through the awning and it felt like bullets flying at my head, it was that hard. I mean they were huge they were like quarters or even bigger than that," Brusly resident Kaci Bergeron said. 

See pictures and videos below. 

