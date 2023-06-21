83°
Parts of capital area pounded by hail Tuesday
PORT ALLEN - Parts of the Baton Rouge area were hit with sizeable hail Tuesday as storms passed through the capital area.
The hail was first reported in West Baton Rouge around 5:30 p.m. and gradually moved east across the river.
"I've never seen something like it before, it was intense. Then it got to where I was at the end of the patio and it even started coming through the awning and it felt like bullets flying at my head, it was that hard. I mean they were huge they were like quarters or even bigger than that," Brusly resident Kaci Bergeron said.
@DrJoshWX @WBRZweather hail in Port Allen pic.twitter.com/oLo8U6X9d3— Dawn Ward (@DawnWard118) June 20, 2023
June 20, 2023
#Hail @NWSNewOrleans @WBRZ https://t.co/i410rs0t58— Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) June 20, 2023
