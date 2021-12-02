53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Participating Burger Kings to sell Whoppers for 37 cents this Friday, Saturday

39 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, December 02 2021 Dec 2, 2021 December 02, 2021 6:52 AM December 02, 2021 in News
Source: Burger King
By: Paula Jones

One of Burger King's most popular menu items will be available for purchase at a significantly reduced rate this Friday and Saturday.

The fast-food chain is celebrating the Whopper's 64th anniversary, and in honor of the burger, customers can purchase a Whopper for 37 cents at participating locations.

The special, a far cry from the Whopper's typical price of $4.19, reflects how much customers paid for the burger when it was first released in 1957.

To make the purchase at this reduced rate, customers must be a member of the recently expanded Burger King Royal Perks program. 

Trending News

Click here for additional details on the burger. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days