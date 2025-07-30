75°
Partially submerged car photographed in Ascension Parish parking lot following storms
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies warned people of weather conditions following storms through the capital area after a car was seen partially submerged in a parking lot.
Ascension Parish deputies said they're monitoring high water near Ascension Parish Road and Old Jefferson Highway. Officials said the driver was able to exit the vehicle and is safe.
