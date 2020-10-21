Partial closure of Greenwell Springs Road early Wednesday morning

CENTRAL - Early Wednesday morning, Greenwell Springs Road (southbound) was partially closed, from Denham Road to Hooper Road, due to an incident involving an overturned vehicle.

As of 5 a.m., the partial closure remains in effect and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as officials continue to clear the crash site.

At this time, additional details related to the traffic incident are unknown.

