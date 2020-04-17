73°
Part of St. Louis Street to become two-way street, Monday
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage Traffic Engineering Division announced a change to part of St. Louis Street.
Beginning Monday, April 20 at 6:30 a.m., St Louis Street between North Boulevard and Government Street will become a two-way street to traffic with one lane northbound and southbound.
