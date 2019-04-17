71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Part of Notre Dame support to be dismantled

34 minutes ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 April 17, 2019 9:33 AM April 17, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PARIS (AP) - A Paris official says part of the support structure around Notre Dame Cathedral's rose windows is to be dismantled to prevent further damage following a massive fire.

The Culture Ministry's fire expert, Jose Vaz de Matos, told reporters that part of the triangular structure above the central rose window is to be taken down "to limit the movement" of the stone. De Matos said the main risk to the cathedral is the gables above the rose windows, which provide crucial support to the stained glass masterpieces.

He said the structure is particularly exposed to the wind, and the overall structure remains fragile. Police officials told The Associated Press that the triangular structure is leaning 20 centimeters forward toward the street since the fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days