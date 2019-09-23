90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Part of North River Road will be shut down this weekend due to construction

2 hours 46 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, September 23 2019 Sep 23, 2019 September 23, 2019 1:48 PM September 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS- Police announced that they will be shutting down River Road North for the weekend due to construction. 

The Denham Springs Police Department says that Ratcliff Construction will be conducting a sewer tie-in for the Harvest Manor construction site. The area will be shut down between LA 16 and Centerville from Friday morning to Sunday evening. Authorities are asking drivers to find alternative routes. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days