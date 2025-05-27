Latest Weather Blog
Part of highway linking Franklin to US 90 will be closed indefinitely
FRANKLIN — A state highway through a part of St. Mary Parish near Franklin will be closed indefinitely because of deteriorating conditions.
Recent wet weather has forced parish officials to close La. 3211 between the Burlington Northern railroad tracks and a spot near the Walmart and Super 1 Foods, parish and state officials said Tuesday. The road ultimately connects with U.S. 90 southwest of Franklin.
"The closure is due to deteriorating road conditions caused by wet weather events while the road is currently under construction," the parish said. "Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area."
A formal detour will not be laid out. St. Mary Parish says motorists on U.S. 90 should exit at La. 3215 (Exit 157) and travel northwestward on La. 182.
