Part of Heck Young Road closed for bridge repair; officials assessing how long closure will last

BAKER - Part of Heck Young Road closed suddenly Thursday afternoon and will be shut down indefinitely.

The Department of Transportation and Drainage said that the road will be closed where it goes over Cypress Bayou. Traffic will be diverted to Chamberlain Avenue and then to Groom Road.

Department of Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford said that bridge caps and bents along the stretch of road are damaged and need replacing.

State transportation officials notified city crews on Thursday that the bridge needed to be closed.

"We will barricade off the bridge for closure (Friday) and inspect the issues. Depending on what needs to be done will determine how long it may be closed," Raiford said.