Part of Cane Market Road closed after multi-vehicle crash

Thursday, August 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - At least one person was injured in a multiple-vehicle crash along Cane Market Road on Thursday. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is working the crash that happened shortly after 5 p.m. near the corner of Cane Market and Clinton Allen roads. 

LPSO said that minor injuries were reported. 

No more information was immediately available. 

