Part of Ascension roadway closed as crews repair Grand Goudine Bayou Bridge

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities say part of LA 621 will be closed until next month as crews repair the Grand Goudine Bayou Bridge.

According to a post by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, LA 621 east of LA 73 will be closed starting Tuesday and will reopen on July 21.

The sheriff’s office has provided information about alternate routes.