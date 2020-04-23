Part of Airline Highway in Gonzales closed due to severe wreck, possible injuries

A crash with possible injuries occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday morning, resulting in the closure of Airline Highway near Highway 621 in Gonzales. Photo: Joe McCoy

GONZALES - Officials are responding to a severe car crash at Airline Highway and Highway 621.

The wreck occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday morning and resulted in the closure of this part of Airline Highway.

Witnesses say one person is being extricated from a severely damaged vehicle.

The extent of this person's injuries are currently unknown.

This article will be updated as authorities and emergency personnel continue to respond to the incident.