Park rangers find snake with 3 functioning eyes

HUMPTY DOO, Australia - Park rangers found a snake with three functioning eyes in Australia's Northern Territory.

The juvenile reptile was found on a highway near the small town of Humpty Doo, officials with Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife wrote on Facebook. The reptile measured in at nearly 16 inches, according to park rangers.

Although there are a number of two-headed snakes in captivity, officials said this snake was "peculiar" because an x-ray revealed that its mutation wasn't the result of two heads forged together, but rather a third eye socket that developed naturally on its singular skull.

"It is extremely unlikely that this is from environmental factors and is almost certainly a natural occurrence as malformed reptiles are relatively common," officials said.

The young snake was nicknamed Monty Python, according to BBC. The animal's deformity made it difficult for it to eat, park rangers said.

The snake reportedly died just weeks after it was found in March.