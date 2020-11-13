Park Elementary School moves to all virtual learning amid COVID case spike on campus

BATON ROUGE - School health officials have become so concerned with the spread of coronavirus at Park Elementary School in Baton Rouge, the system has decided to cancel in-person learning until after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

"Within the last twenty four hours, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified of multiple, positive COVID-19 cases impacting students and staff at various grade levels across the Park Elementary School campus," a district spokesperson said in a statement Friday afternoon. "Upon receiving this information, staff immediately began implementing contact tracing protocols provided by health officials, and close contacts are being notified."

To limit the spread of the virus among students and staff, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System decided to transition all students at Park Elementary School to virtual learning. In-person, face-to-face learning will resume on Monday, November 30.

School is already closed November 23-27 for Thanksgiving.

For the next two weeks, cleaning crews will disinfect the campus, the school district said.

