'Park and Pray' service sends message of hope during COIVD-19 uncertainty

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of cars showed up for a park and pray service at Woman’s Hospital Tuesday evening.

Healing Place Church and the hospital joined the community to uplift the doctors and nurses on the front lines of battling the coronavirus, and for individuals and families who have been affected by the virus.

Those in attendance say it was a much needed moment of togetherness and prayer in a time where we are physically apart from each other.

The message of hope rang out through hundreds of car radios tuned into the service’s broadcast. People in the community were gathered together, but still apart, to lift the hospital in prayer.

“We still have a long way to go. In the bible, Galatians talks about sharing each others’ burdens. So we’ve been in a period of isolation and community is so important for us to, again, share each others’ burdens and know you’re not alone,” Lindsay McCurnin, a nurse at Woman’s Hospital, said.

In a time filled with uncertainty and fear, their message was of faith and healing. The words that were sung out proclaiming that moments like this give people the power to keep fighting.

“You need this, you’ve got to fill your bucket. We say that all the time. When you work, just in life, and when you work in a capacity where you have to be able to give to others, you’ve got to continue to fill,” McCurnin said.

Taylor Gilbert was one of the hundreds who parked and prayed Tuesday evening. She preparing to walk into this same hospital to have her second child.

“Not how I would pick to bring my second child into the world. But I will say that our God is bigger than all of this so it’s been a big faith builder,” Gilbert said.

She finds comfort in knowing that all these people came out to cover this hospital in prayer, including everyone who works inside, and those who walk through its doors in need of care.

“It brought tears to my eyes at moments. It’s just a sense of peace to know that when I walk through these doors in a couple of weeks and have my child that this place was covered in prayer and faith. Just a lot reassurance and peace that came with that,” Gilbert said.

Organizers say the main message from Tuesday’s service is hope and the joyful expectation that we will get through this time together as a community.