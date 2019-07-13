Parishes providing sandbags ahead of potential heavy rain this weekend

BATON ROUGE - Sandbags are being made available in cities across the capital area as residents brace for a system that could potentially bring heavy rain to the region.

The following locations will have sandbags available. Residents are advised to bring their own shovel if possible.

East Baton Rouge

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

St. George Fire HQ – 14100 Airline Highway

Baker City Hall – 3325 Groom Rd.

Baker Public Works Yard – 1507 Mississippi St. Staff on-site to assist from 0700 hrs -1530 hrs

West Baton Rouge

William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen

Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen

Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St. Brusly

Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen

Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis

Livingston Parish

Fire District 2: Station 1 at 32280 Terry Street, Springfield

Fire District 2: Station 2 at 31447 Hwy. 22, Killian

Fire District 2: Station 5 at 25389 Hutchinson CC Road, Springfield

Fire District 3: Station 1 at 930 Government Street in Denham Springs

Fire District 4: Station 1 at 29758 Palmetto Street, Denham Springs

Fire District 10: Station 1 at 30928 Hwy. 441, Holden

Fire District 11: Station 1 at 33815 Hwy. 43 (old 4th Ward School), Albany

Fire District 9: Station 1 at 23634 Hwy. 22, Maurepas

Fire District 9: Station 2 at 20368 Hwy. 22, Maurepas

Port Vincent Community Center: 18235 Hwy. 16

Fire District 8: Station 1 at 15160 Hwy. 16, French Settlement

Fire District 1: Station 1 at 29778 Hwy. 43, Albany

Town of Livingston: 20550 Circle Drive behind town hall

Fire District 4: Station 2 at 35455 Walker N. Road, Walker

East Feliciana Parish

Haynes Street in Clinton

Pointe Coupee Parish

PC Mutl-Use Center -1400 Major Parkway

PC Road Barn – 9636 Morganza Hwy

Livonia City Hall – 3111 LA-78

Fire Station – Oscar – 6571 False River Rd

Fire Station – Lottie – 2950 LA 81

Fire Station – Innis – 6456 LA 1

Fire Station – Waterloo – 14275 LA 415

Fire Station – Ventress – 7633 Lance St

Ascension Parish

Butch Gore Memorial Park – 14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant

Stevens Park – 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park – 35638 Coco Road, Geismar

Galvez-Lake Fire Department – 16288 Joe Sevario Road, Galvez

St. Amant Park - 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant

Prairieville Primary School - 40228 Parker Road, Prairieville

Prairieville Fire Department - 14517 Highway 73, Prairieville

5th Ward Fire Department - 39110 Highway 22, Darrow

Sorrento Fire Department - 8096 Main Street, Sorrento

Lafourche Parish

Thibodaux Field Office – 2565 Veterans Blvd, Thibodaux

Raceland Field Office – 129 Texas Street, Raceland

Galliano/Cut Off Field Office – 128 West 97th Street, Cut Off

Iberville Parish

Iberville Parish Barn – 59705 Bayou Road

Old Seymoreville School – 58405 Barrow St.

Bayou Goula Park – 56930 Cpl Herman Brown Jr. St.

White Castle Town Hall – 32535 Bowie St.

Bayou Sorrel Fire Station – 32275 Hwy 75

Bayou Pigeon Fire Station – 38305 Hwy 75

Grosse Tete Town Hall – 18125 Willow St.

Rosedale Town Hall – 76535 Rosedale Rd.

Maringouin Town Hall – 77510 Landry Dr.

St. Gabriel Town Hall – 5035 Iberville St.

East Iberville Fire Department – 2075 Hwy 30

St. John the Baptist Parish

Intersection of Bamboo Road and Indigo Pkwy (near Lake Pontchartrain Elementary)

Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy)

Ezekiel Jackson Park in Garyville

West Bank Complex

Wallace, Edgard, and Pleasure Bend Fire Stations

Pre-filled sandbags for the elderly and disabled

425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace

St. James Parish

Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Hwy 642, Paulina

Lutcher Senior Center - 2631 Louisiana Ave., Lutcher

Training Center on WB - 29126 Health Unit Street, Vacherie

Welcome Senior Center - 7140 Park Street, St. James

