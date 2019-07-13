Latest Weather Blog
Parishes providing sandbags ahead of potential heavy rain this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Sandbags are being made available in cities across the capital area as residents brace for a system that could potentially bring heavy rain to the region.
The following locations will have sandbags available. Residents are advised to bring their own shovel if possible.
East Baton Rouge
BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway
BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street
BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road
BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane
BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road
BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street
St. George Fire HQ – 14100 Airline Highway
Baker City Hall – 3325 Groom Rd.
Baker Public Works Yard – 1507 Mississippi St. Staff on-site to assist from 0700 hrs -1530 hrs
West Baton Rouge
William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen
Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen
Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St. Brusly
Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen
Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis
Livingston Parish
Fire District 2: Station 1 at 32280 Terry Street, Springfield
Fire District 2: Station 2 at 31447 Hwy. 22, Killian
Fire District 2: Station 5 at 25389 Hutchinson CC Road, Springfield
Fire District 3: Station 1 at 930 Government Street in Denham Springs
Fire District 4: Station 1 at 29758 Palmetto Street, Denham Springs
Fire District 10: Station 1 at 30928 Hwy. 441, Holden
Fire District 11: Station 1 at 33815 Hwy. 43 (old 4th Ward School), Albany
Fire District 9: Station 1 at 23634 Hwy. 22, Maurepas
Fire District 9: Station 2 at 20368 Hwy. 22, Maurepas
Port Vincent Community Center: 18235 Hwy. 16
Fire District 8: Station 1 at 15160 Hwy. 16, French Settlement
Fire District 1: Station 1 at 29778 Hwy. 43, Albany
Town of Livingston: 20550 Circle Drive behind town hall
Fire District 4: Station 2 at 35455 Walker N. Road, Walker
East Feliciana Parish
Haynes Street in Clinton
Pointe Coupee Parish
PC Mutl-Use Center -1400 Major Parkway
PC Road Barn – 9636 Morganza Hwy
Livonia City Hall – 3111 LA-78
Fire Station – Oscar – 6571 False River Rd
Fire Station – Lottie – 2950 LA 81
Fire Station – Innis – 6456 LA 1
Fire Station – Waterloo – 14275 LA 415
Fire Station – Ventress – 7633 Lance St
Ascension Parish
Butch Gore Memorial Park – 14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant
Stevens Park – 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
Jackie Robinson Memorial Park – 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
Galvez-Lake Fire Department – 16288 Joe Sevario Road, Galvez
St. Amant Park - 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant
Prairieville Primary School - 40228 Parker Road, Prairieville
Prairieville Fire Department - 14517 Highway 73, Prairieville
5th Ward Fire Department - 39110 Highway 22, Darrow
Sorrento Fire Department - 8096 Main Street, Sorrento
Lafourche Parish
Thibodaux Field Office – 2565 Veterans Blvd, Thibodaux
Raceland Field Office – 129 Texas Street, Raceland
Galliano/Cut Off Field Office – 128 West 97th Street, Cut Off
Iberville Parish
Iberville Parish Barn – 59705 Bayou Road
Old Seymoreville School – 58405 Barrow St.
Bayou Goula Park – 56930 Cpl Herman Brown Jr. St.
White Castle Town Hall – 32535 Bowie St.
Bayou Sorrel Fire Station – 32275 Hwy 75
Bayou Pigeon Fire Station – 38305 Hwy 75
Grosse Tete Town Hall – 18125 Willow St.
Rosedale Town Hall – 76535 Rosedale Rd.
Maringouin Town Hall – 77510 Landry Dr.
St. Gabriel Town Hall – 5035 Iberville St.
East Iberville Fire Department – 2075 Hwy 30
St. John the Baptist Parish
Intersection of Bamboo Road and Indigo Pkwy (near Lake Pontchartrain Elementary)
Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy)
Ezekiel Jackson Park in Garyville
West Bank Complex
Wallace, Edgard, and Pleasure Bend Fire Stations
Pre-filled sandbags for the elderly and disabled
425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace
St. James Parish
Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Hwy 642, Paulina
Lutcher Senior Center - 2631 Louisiana Ave., Lutcher
Training Center on WB - 29126 Health Unit Street, Vacherie
Welcome Senior Center - 7140 Park Street, St. James
You can find more weather updates here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/barry-now-a-tropical-storm-forecast-to-impact-the-area-as-category-1-hurricane
