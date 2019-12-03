Parish workers caught breaking into Livingston home while on the clock; more than a dozen guns stolen

LIVINGSTON - A pair of parish employees were busted after police tied them to multiple break-ins committed while they were supposed to be working.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Kelby Henderson and Adam Church are accused of two different burglaries targeting the same home on Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, respectively. Numerous firearms were taken in both of the break-ins.

During the second crime, officials say Henderson and Church were both spotted on the home's surveillance video, sneaking while the homeowners were still asleep in the morning. Church was located and arrested in a traffic stop later that same day, during which investigators found several stolen guns inside his vehicle.

Henderson was also located soon after, and sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant on his home which resulted in several more firearms being recovered.

Livingston Police additionally learned the two were parish employees with the Livingston Parish Department of Public Works and allegedly committed the crimes using a parish vehicle.

Parish President Layton Ricks released the following statement Tuesday.

"Two Parish DPW employees were arrested yesterday on suspicion of criminal activity. From information provided by law enforcement, some of this illegal activity could have been committed during work hours and while using a Parish vehicle. Upon learning of these accusations, my office instituted termination proceedings immediately in accordance with our policies. This should in no way be a reflection on our DPW workers. Our DPW employees work extremely hard for the constituents of Livingston Parish. Our office will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation into this matter.”