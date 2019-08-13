78°
Parish officials: Wednesday morning commuters should expect delays on LA 1
PORT ALLEN - Drivers on the west side of the river should be prepared for heavy traffic Wednesday morning. Well, heavier than usual.
Parish officials say equipment will be moved southbound on LA 1 from Port Allen to Dow Chemical. Crews will begin moving the equipment before sunrise to beat the heat. It's expected to arrive at the plant around 8:00 a.m.
Early morning commuters should plan accordingly to avoid any major delays.
