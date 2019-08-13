Parish officials: Wednesday morning commuters should expect delays on LA 1

PORT ALLEN - Drivers on the west side of the river should be prepared for heavy traffic Wednesday morning. Well, heavier than usual.

Parish officials say equipment will be moved southbound on LA 1 from Port Allen to Dow Chemical. Crews will begin moving the equipment before sunrise to beat the heat. It's expected to arrive at the plant around 8:00 a.m.

Early morning commuters should plan accordingly to avoid any major delays.

