Parish officials hosting job fair next week

BATON ROUGE - Councilman Lamont Cole has announced city-parish officials will put on a job fair next Friday.

The event will be held at the MLK Community Center on Gus Young Avenue July 26. Republic Services, East Baton Rouge Parish Human Resources and the East Baton Rouge Department of Public Works.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The announcement comes less than a day after the EBR school board approved a budget cutting more than one hundred jobs.