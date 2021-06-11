Parish officials clean up gallons of litter on the side of the road

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Several barrels of waste were dumped on Old Hwy 51 between Ponchatoula and Manchac on Monday.

Parish Code Enforcement was alerted to the illegal dump and located five 55-gallon barrels discarded on the side of the road and in the water. The Tangipahoa Parish Road and Bridge Department sent crews to clean up the mass amount of litter.

The Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries worked together to identify and locate the offender. The person was issued a criminal citation for gross littering.

"This type of activity will not be tolerated in Tangipahoa Parish," Parish President Robby Miller said. "We take disrespecting our community and polluting our Parish very seriously."

Miller asks anyone who witnesses these kinds of crimes to report them to the Tangipahoa Parish Code Enforcement by calling 985-602-9081, by email at enforcement@tangipahoa.org, or on their website.