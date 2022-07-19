Parish considering lawsuit to shut down juvenile detention center; governor to hold press conference Tuesday

BRIDGE CITY - The governor is holding a press conference Tuesday to address a slew of problems arising from a juvenile detention center in southeastern Louisiana.

The governor's office said they plan to discuss the next steps in addressing the issues surrounding Bridge City Center for Youth.

A Jefferson Parish councilman is looking into legal measures to shut down the embattled juvenile prison after several escapes have left nearby residents with severe concerns about its security.

The most recent escape came this past weekend and led to a 59-year-old being carjacked and shot, but escapes have been prominent and earlier this year a riot caused a concerned uproar about the center's security.

Parish officials have reportedly been looking into ways the get the Bridge City Center shut down for good.

Councilman Deano Bonano asked WWLTV "Why are we waiting for them to commit murder on our watch? This has to stop.

"Right now we are researching our ability to file a lawsuit, to force the state to close this under a nuisance and under a life safety issue. This is ridiculous. This has been going on for a year.”