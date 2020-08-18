Parish attorney's office tries to block public from seeing report on Alton Sterling shooting

BATON ROUGE - Parish Attorney Andy Dotson is seeking a protective order to prevent the public from seeing an "after action report" created by Baton Rouge Police in the wake of Alton Sterling's shooting death.

The discovery that the report exists was made last month by attorneys representing the Sterling family.

Friday, the parish attorney's office confirmed its existence when it filed a motion for a protective order to block the public from seeing it.

"Given the plaintiffs recognized history of publishing documents and /or contents thereof obtained through discovery to the media in attempt to try this case in the court of public opinion and generate potential bias in the jury pool, the City/Parish respectfully requests that a protective order be issued to prohibit the dissemination of this information to any person not directly associated with this litigation," part of the motion reads.

"Astonishing," Attorney Michael Adams said. "It's games being played by the parish attorney's office by counsel representing the Baton Rouge Police Department. This request is request number 12. We have asked for any and all documents related to the killing of Alton Sterling. Every time we request there's another record that exists... We specifically ask for it."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reached out to Parish Attorney Andy Dotson. He said they can't comment due to the pending litigation.

"They are playing games," Adams said. "It's been four years since Alton Sterling was killed by a rogue police officer. This case needs to move forward. The light of day needs to be shined on this situation."

Sterling was shot and killed outside of the Triple S store in July of 2016. His shooting touched off community-wide demands for police reforms. It also led to the resignation of the officer who pulled the trigger, Blaine Salamoni.