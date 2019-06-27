85°
Paris prosecutor: No sign Notre Dame fire had criminal origin

1 hour 25 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 June 27, 2019 9:08 AM June 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PARIS (AP) - The Paris prosecutor's office says that there is no evidence from a preliminary investigation to suggest that a fire that destroyed large parts of Notre Dame Cathedral was criminal.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement on Wednesday that several hypotheses about the cause of the April 15 blaze include a malfunctioning electrical system or a smoldering cigarette. The prosecutor's office announced the opening of a new investigation for "involuntary degradation by fire through manifestly deliberate violation" of security rules or simple imprudence. Three judges will head the probe.

The fire tore through the roof of the 13th-century cathedral, destroying the spire which toppled in flames and sections of the interior. It has left the crippled monument, once a major tourist attraction, barricaded to the public.

