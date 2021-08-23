Parents upset over driving school's availability issues

BATON ROUGE - Parents say they've hit a roadblock because they cannot schedule the driving portion of their children's driving school class. It is slowing down the process for them to get their driver's licenses. Some of them contacted 2 On Your Side.

James Freeman says Trinity Driving School has been giving him the silent treatment. He's been unable to schedule time for his child to log the eight hours she needs behind the wheel with an instructor. He says he signed his daughter up for driving school in April, and she completed the classes in early June. He says he paid the full $568.88 upfront.

"It never takes anyone all this time just to get their license," Freeman said.

Trinity told Freedman to check their website for the instructor's availability. Every time he looks online, the days are already filled. August is full.

Two On Your Side has heard from other parents who have the same gripe. Freeman says he has as well. An email went out to parents on August 9, citing weather, COVID, and a five-month-long closure for the delays.

"They're not reaching out to people in a timely manner to get things done," he said.

Trinity Driving School manager Carlie Jacobs tells 2 On Your Side that summer is busy. She says instructors have been out sick, and in the last three months, they have had to cancel 10-12 drive days due to weather. She says there are about 20 driving slots available each day of the month, and the school has 120 days from the last class day to get student's eight-hour instruction completed.

Still, Freeman does not think it should take this long to schedule even one hour.

"The schedule's already filled up," he said. "How can you not have nothing for my child after she passed the written portion of the test?"

Monday, after 2 On Your Side got involved, Freeman visited the Trinity Driving School office and was able to schedule his daughter for her eight driving hours. Two other parents that spoke with 2 On Your Side picked up their paperwork from the office and said they are taking their children to finish driving school elsewhere.

Questions can be referred to info@trinitydriversed.com.