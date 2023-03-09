Parents of slain infant identified, arrested for murder decades after 1992 cold case killing

PICAYUNE, Miss. - The parents of a baby that was found smothered to death in a trash bag in 1992 are now facing charges in their daughter's death more than 30 years later.

Louisiana State Police announced the arrests of Inga Johansen Carriere and Andrew Carriere on Thursday, both of whom are now 50 years old.

After the infant was found in Picayune, Mississippi on April 17, 1992, a medical examiner determined the unidentified girl's death to be a homicide. Several pieces of evidence were gathered at the time, some of which linked the killing to "associations" in Gretna, Louisiana, but no arrests were made.

The case went unsolved for decades, and that evidence was preserved by the Picayune Police Department until the case was reopened in August 2021.

Using newer technology, detectives with Picayune Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations were able to get DNA profiles and fingerprints that identified the child's parents as Inga and Andrew Carriere, both of whom were living in Louisiana at the time of the killing.

Last week, detectives obtained arrest warrants for both parents, who were arrested in Avondale and Galliano, respectively. Both are booked with first-degree murder.

"This breakthrough in the case is a testament to the advancements in forensic technology and the dedication of law enforcement agencies to bring justice to victims and their families," said Louisiana State Police, which assisted in the arrests.