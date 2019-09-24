Parents of hazing victims to join LSU community for anti-hazing event

BATON ROUGE - It's been just over two years since the death of LSU freshman Max Gruver. In that time, the efforts toward hazing prevention and punishments for hazing-related crimes have increased.

Today, as a part of National Hazing Prevention Week, the parents of two nationally covered hazing deaths will join LSU's Interfraternity Council to further discuss the issue.

Steven and Rae Ann Gruver, along with Evelyn Piazza, will serve as part of the discussion taking place at LSU's Union Theater tonight. Evelyn is the mother of Tim Piazza, a Penn State student who died in February 2017 after a night of heavy drinking with members of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Gruver and Piazza were two of four high-profile hazing cases in 2017 -- the others happening at Florida State and Texas State. Legal proceedings occurred in each incident as well as changes to state laws.

Matthew Naquin was found guilty of negligent homicide in the death of Max Gruver and faces up to five years in prison. His sentencing is set for October 16.

Tonight's event with Gruver's parents will happen at 6 p.m. at the LSU Student Union Theater. Members of the LSU community are invited to attend by picking up a free ticket before 4 p.m.