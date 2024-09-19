Parents of East Ascension football player say they 'grateful' their son is okay after hit to chest

GONZALES - Elijah and Regina Davis say they were fearful after seeing their son Daverion motionless on the football field after being hit in the chest during a football game against St. Amant High School on Tuesday. He was rushed to hospital, but is now back home and responsive.

"As of now, he's doing good. Everything looks great. Nothing to worry about. But we are taking precautions to make sure that it doesn't affect him in the long run," Elijah Davis said.

Daverion's parents decided to reach out the parents of Landon Hebert, the St. Amant quarterback that collided with him. They say they are relieved that he is okay.

"It wasn't my kid down on that field, but in my heart, it felt like it because our kids are the same age and we're from the same community," Melissa Hebert said.

Davis says that he is grateful the two boys were able to talk things out and come to an understanding that it was an accident.

"He wasn't even worried about himself. He was worried about Mrs. Melissa and Mr. Jason's son. And that just goes to show you that, no matter how bad a situation can be for a person, they still find it in there heart to care about somebody else," He said.

They want parents who have children who are athletes to understand dangerous situations are a part of sports and to keep encouraging their children to continue even when things go wrong.

"We're going to have to instill that in our son because as of last night, he was like 'I'm done', 'I don't want to do this anymore'. We have to put that in his head this is what you're playing, this is the sport and unfortunately accidents will happen," Melissa Hebert said.

The parents of the boys are all grateful for the support that they've received from the community.

"We're all here for each other no matter what and that will forever be appreciated especially when it hits home," Davis said.

As for any medical conditions that resulted in this incident, Daverion's parents have decided to keep that private.