81°
Latest Weather Blog
Parents arrested after 3-month-old's death
SLIDELL - Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a couple in the death of an infant.
On Monday, authorities were called to investigate the death of a 3-month-old boy who was found unresponsive in a home in Slidell. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities say the child's remains were turned over the coroner's office, where it was determined the child suffered a "non-accidental" fracture to the right arm. An investigation into the boy's death resulted in the arrest of his parents, Kevin Scott and Samantha Hotard.
Scott was charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles, while Hotard faces a charge of cruelty to juveniles.
Deputies say the death investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Disgraced prison employee arrested again; caught smuggling drugs into correctional center
-
Mystery red sludge spills at old Baton Rouge tannery
-
Family says man killed on I-12 Tuesday had been brought back to...
-
National Weather Service performs tornado survey in Ascension Parish
-
Volunteer fire departments facing major shortage of personnel