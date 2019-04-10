Parents arrested after 3-month-old's death

SLIDELL - Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a couple in the death of an infant.

On Monday, authorities were called to investigate the death of a 3-month-old boy who was found unresponsive in a home in Slidell. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the child's remains were turned over the coroner's office, where it was determined the child suffered a "non-accidental" fracture to the right arm. An investigation into the boy's death resulted in the arrest of his parents, Kevin Scott and Samantha Hotard.

Scott was charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles, while Hotard faces a charge of cruelty to juveniles.

Deputies say the death investigation is ongoing.