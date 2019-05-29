77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Parent outraged with comment written by teacher on student's assignment

1 hour 42 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 May 29, 2019 10:02 PM May 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC

PANAMA CITY, FL - An outraged mother in Florida is calling for action against her child's teacher for her comments on an assignment.

To mark a failing grade, the teacher wrote "WTF is this?" on the paper. The school's principal says he spoke with teacher, who admitted it was a mistake and apologized.

The school district and human resources are investigating the incident.

The principal is assuring the community the school will strive to do better.

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days