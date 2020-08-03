Paramedics called to BRPD precinct to treat arrestees on drugs

BATON ROUGE - Police said EMS was called to a Baton Rouge police station Monday after multiple people in custody were said to be on drugs.

The incident was reported at BRPD first district on Plank Road around 1 p.m. Monday. The department said paramedics were called after the arrestees' symptoms turned problematic.

Police did not say precisely how many were affected, and it's unknown what they had been arrested for.