Paramedics called to BRPD precinct to treat arrestees on drugs

2 hours 19 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police said EMS was called to a Baton Rouge police station Monday after multiple people in custody were said to be on drugs.

The incident was reported at BRPD first district on Plank Road around 1 p.m. Monday. The department said paramedics were called after the arrestees' symptoms turned problematic. 

Police did not say precisely how many were affected, and it's unknown what they had been arrested for.

