76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Paper urges readers to write-in Ronald Reagan over Trump

7 years 1 month 1 day ago Friday, June 03 2016 Jun 3, 2016 June 03, 2016 2:38 PM June 03, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

Trending News

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Union-Tribune is urging its Republican readers to write in late former President Ronald Reagan's name at the polls during Tuesday's California primary to send a message to Donald Trump.

The newspaper explains in an editorial that it can't endorse the presumptive GOP nominee, it can't recommend voters don't vote and it can't suggest voting for another candidate "because it accomplishes nothing."

The editorial praises Reagan for famously urging the Soviet Union to tear down the Berlin Wall. It calls Trump the "Great Excommunicator" and cites his promise to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico and his call to temporarily ban Muslims from entering the country.

The board says Trump doesn't deserve the party's mandate.

Reagan died in 2004.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days