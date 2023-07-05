Paper urges readers to write-in Ronald Reagan over Trump

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Union-Tribune is urging its Republican readers to write in late former President Ronald Reagan's name at the polls during Tuesday's California primary to send a message to Donald Trump.



The newspaper explains in an editorial that it can't endorse the presumptive GOP nominee, it can't recommend voters don't vote and it can't suggest voting for another candidate "because it accomplishes nothing."



The editorial praises Reagan for famously urging the Soviet Union to tear down the Berlin Wall. It calls Trump the "Great Excommunicator" and cites his promise to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico and his call to temporarily ban Muslims from entering the country.



The board says Trump doesn't deserve the party's mandate.



Reagan died in 2004.