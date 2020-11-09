Latest Weather Blog
Panel to seek South Louisiana Community College chancellor
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A nationwide search is planned for the next chancellor of South Louisiana Community College.
The college operates campuses in Abbeville, Crowley, Franklin, Lafayette, Morgan City, New Iberia, Opelousas, St. Martinville, and Ville Platte.
The Louisiana Community and Technical College System said in a Friday news release that attorney Timothy Hardy will be the chair of a national search committee.
The full committee will include system board members, as well as South Louisiana Community College faculty and staff, and a student representative.
The non-profit Association of Community College Trustees will help conduct the search, according to the system announcement.
The system’s release did not provide a timeline for selecting the new chancellor.
Dr. Vincent June was named interim chancellor of the college in May after Dr. Natalie Harder resigned, after eight years, to accept the presidency at Coker University in South Carolina.
