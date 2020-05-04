Latest Weather Blog
Panel of athletic directors expects college football season to start on time
A panel of athletic directors from colleges nationwide is planning for football season to start on time despite concerns posed by the coronavirus.
According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the LEAD1 Association panel, made up of athletic directors from Virginia Tech, UTSA, NC State and New Mexico, laid out a potential timeline Monday that included six weeks of training before kickoff in early September. The panel tentatively agreed to start the season on time, with a decision for football coming in early July.
In a panel discussion today, FBS ADs discussed a timeline for football season, per a release from @lead1acom. Notes:— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 4, 2020
- six weeks of training before kickoff
- to start on time, decision needed by early July pic.twitter.com/D45BmLViwP
The panel also outlined a potential "new normal" that includes a greater reliance on virtual communication, less emphasis on long-term contracts and potential changes to game operations.
